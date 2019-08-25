Casado coloca a Lasquetty y López en su ‘laboratorio’ de Madrid para preparar un gobierno en la sombra
Ambos nombramientos fueron una decisión personal del líder del PP que transmitió a la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
La Junta de Andalucía denuncia ante la Fiscalía a la empresa que vendió carne sin marca que ha dado positivo en listeria
La Consejería de Salud y Familias denuncia a la firma Martínez León para que investigue si comercializó carne mechada de Magrudis -responsable de la carne que ha originado el brote de listeriosis- "reenvasando el producto".
Concluye "sin incidencias" la operación de corazón en la que se le han implantado tres 'bypass' aortocoronarios al rey Juan Carlos
El monarca emérito ingresó este viernes en la Clínica Quirón de Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid). La operación estaba programada y aunque no se ha informado oficialmente en qué consiste, fuentes sanitarias apuntan a la implantación de uno o varios bypass. El rey Felipe VI y la reina Sofía han acudido a la clínica.
El 30% de las 'kellys' de Ibiza hacen huelga en el primer paro en la isla para exigir mejoras
Unas 2.000 limpiadoras y camareras de piso han secundado este sábado el paro convocado para este fin de semana.
El aeropuerto de El Prat sortea sin problemas el primer día de huelga de los trabajadores de tierra de Iberia
La plantilla de Iberia en El Prat, integrada por unos 2.700 trabajadores, reclama a la empresa la conversión a fijos de los contratos temporales, que representan el 50%, y piden nuevas contrataciones para solucionar el exceso de carga de trabajo.
