Díaz Ayuso recurre a viejas caras del PP para su nuevo gobierno con poca presencia de mujeres
La nueva presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid nombra sólo a tres mujeres en un ejecutivo que pasa de nueve a trece carteras.
El fuego avanza "imparable" por el Parque de Tamadaba, reserva de la biosfera de Canarias
El incendio desatado en Valleseco, al norte de Gran Canaria, alcanzó ayer esta joya ambiental de la isla. Las llamas cortaron el único acceso al parque e impidieron que los equipos de extinción pudieran paliar la tragedia por peligro a quedar atrapados entre columnas de fuego de hasta 50 metros.
Absuelven a la joven acusada de homicidio por un supuesto aborto en El Salvador
El embarazo de Evelyn Hernández fue producto de una violación y había sido condenada a 30 años de cárcel. Estuvo encarcelada 33 meses y en febrero de este año obtuvo la libertad condicional.
Detenido el presunto autor del último crimen de violencia machista en Madrid
El supuesto asesino, que estaba desparecido desde el día del crimen, ha sido localizado en el barrio de Carabanchel.
El gigantesco operativo policial por el G7 genera alteraciones en la frontera
15 mil agentes participarán en el plan diseñado por Francia junto a las autoridades españolas. La DGT y el Departamento de Tráfico del Gobierno Vasco recomiendan evitar el paso fronterizo entre el viernes 23 y el lunes 26.
