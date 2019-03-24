Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este domingo 17 de marzo de 2019.
Iglesias pide un impulso electoral consciente de su cercanía al Gobierno y del rápido desgaste del partido en los últimos años
Podemos afronta unos comicios con las peores expectativas demoscópicas pero con la posibilidad real de poder entrar al Consejo de Ministros del próximo Gobierno.
Medios 'millennials': ¿Nos representan?
El consumo de prensa escrita entre los lectores de 14 a 24 años va descendiendo año tras año. En paralelo, se ha desarrollado un ecosistema digital de medios alternativos que apuestan por conquistar a esta audiencia inconformista. Las redes sociales se han convertido en el mejor aliado de estas nuevas cabeceras para crecer, pero el cierre de BuzzFeed y el ERE que ha afectado a más de la mitad de la plantilla de Playground siembran la duda sobre su sostenibilidad.
Un millón de personas clama en Londres contra el brexit
Una inmensa ola de banderas comunitarias ha recorrido el sábado el centro de la capital británica. Hasta un millón de personas, según los organizadores, se han reunido para reclamar un segundo referéndum que impida que Reino Unido abandone la UE.
El Tribunal Supremo rechaza la consulta sobre la tauromaquia que quería realizar el Ayuntamiento de Ciempozuelos
El Gobierno de San Sebastián tampoco podrá llevar a cabo ningún referendum, lo que para el alcalde es un síntoma preocupante para la "libertad" municipal.
Mensaje de Pujol a Torra: el expresident pide "capacidad de diálogo por todas las partes"
"Hay mucha gente que nos dice 'tenéis que hablar', pero todavía no veo que haya demasiada gente que haga algunas propuestas que permitan que la gente se siente. Ni por un lado ni por el otro", ha dicho el expresidente de la Generalitat en un acto en Lleida.
González Pons y Dolors Montserrat, favoritos para liderar la candidatura europea del PP
Casado quiere que alguien 'de peso' encabece la lista europea, lo intentó primero con María San Gil, que rechazó tanto este puesto como concurrir de número dos al Congreso por Madrid, porque prefiere mantenerse alejada de la primera línea.
