Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Noticias de hoy El PSOE avanzará su programa electoral basado en los "Diez Acuerdos de país" y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, lunes 25 de marzo de 2019

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este lunes 25 de marzo de 2019.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pedro Sánchez, este sábado en un acto en Alicante / EFE.

Pedro Sánchez, este sábado en un acto en Alicante / EFE.

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este lunes 25 de marzo de 2019.

El PSOE avanzará su programa electoral basado en los "Diez Acuerdos de país"

Más de un centenar de medidas concretas sobre Pensiones, Educación, Industria, Agua, Ingreso Mínimo Vital, Empleo, Jóvenes, Financiación Autonómica y Local, Igualdad, y Pacto Constitucional conforman la columna vertebral de su proyecto

La Marea Granate no se fía de Pedro Sánchez

La organización que da voz a los españoles emigrados y varios de sus portavoces no dan crédito a la "operación retorno" que ha aprobado el Gobierno este viernes en el Consejo de Ministros. Sin reforma sobre el voto rogado, no prevén que vaya a haber cambios en sus situaciones personales.

May se enfrenta a un posible complot y el parlamento intenta tomar el control

La primera ministra se reúne con sus ministros y diputados conservadores para abordar la estrategia para el Brexit.Busca fórmulas para que el Parlamento ratifique el acuerdo de retirada en una tercera votación

El informe de Mueller concluye que nadie de la campaña de Trump conspiró con Rusia

El fiscal especial aclara que, "si bien este informe concluye que el presidente no cometió un delito, tampoco lo exonera".

Biela y tierra: cuando el ecofeminismo se pone a pedalear

Dos activistas zaragozanas recorrerán 3.000 kilómetros en bicicleta para visibilizar 80 proyectos de ecología agroalimentaria y de participación en el mundo rural, buena parte de ellos impulsados por mujeres

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad