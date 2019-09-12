Público
Novatadas Un colegio mayor expulsa a dos estudiantes durante 15 días tras una novatada en Madrid

Así lo ha comunicado la Universidad Complutense de Madrid tras difundirse un vídeo en el que se puede ver cómo un estudiante propina una fuerte bofetada a una alumna. 

Un estudiante propina una fuerte bofetada a una alumna en una novatada grabada en vídeo. / TWITTER

La Universidad Complutense de Madrid (UCM) ha informado que dos estudiantes han sido expulsados durante 15 días del colegio mayor donde residen y que se les ha abierto un expediente por participar en una novatada que fue grabada en vídeo y se ha hecho viral.

En el vídeo se aprecia cómo un estudiante propina una fuerte bofetada a una alumna en el interior de una sala ante la mirada de otros estudiantes, en lo que parece ser un rito iniciático al que se somete a los nuevos residentes que se incorporan al colegio mayor en el inicio de curso.

Según fuentes de la UCM, los expulsados son el estudiante que da el golpe y la alumna que lo recibe, mientras otros residentes los grababan en un vídeo que, según publican varios medios de comunicación, habría sido grabado en el colegio mayor Diego de Covarrubias, dependiente de la Complutense.

La sanción se conoce después de que el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, la universidad y la Policía Municipal presentaran ayer la campaña Di no a las novatadas, que pretende frenar estas prácticas.

