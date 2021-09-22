Estás leyendo: La nube de dióxido de azufre del volcán de La Palma entrará en la península por Murcia y el País Valencià

La nube de dióxido de azufre del volcán de La Palma entrará en la península por Murcia y el País Valencià

Se calcula que entrará en las próximas horas y se estima que llegará hasta puntos de Italia, Argelia y Libia.

Unas niñas buscan con prismáticos su vivienda en el barrio de El Paraíso, una de las zonas más afectadas por la erupción que tiene lugar en la isla de La Palma. Ramón de la Rocha / EFE

El volcán de Cumbre Vieja, en la isla de La Palma, está aumentando la expulsión de gases tóxicos (dióxido de azufre) a consecuencia de la erupción volcánica. Con el paso de las horas, estos gases se están expandiendo por todo el territorio canario y se prevé que la nube de dióxido de azufre llegue a la Península en las próximos horas. 

Los meteorólogos esperan que esta nube tóxica entre por la Región de Murcia y avance por el Mediterráneo por la Comunitat Valenciana y las Illes Balears a última hora de este miércoles. A lo largo del próximo jueves la nube avanzará por toda la Península. 

Según el sistema de imágenes por satélite de la Unión Europea, Copernicus, no será hasta la tarde del jueves cuando sea más intensa la llegada de partículas de ceniza y gases, quedando así todo el territorio español cubierto para el próximo viernes. 

En principio esta nube de dióxido de azufre no conllevará riesgos para la salud ni para el tráfico aéreo. Aunque sí que podría provocar una lluvia ácida, debido a las previsiones climáticas que hay para los próximos días. 

Según el Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias (INVOLCAN) la tasa de emisión de dióxido de azufre emitido a la atmósfera está entre las 6.140 y 11.500 toneladas diarias.

En el momento en el que la lava entre en contacto con el agua del mar la nube se hará aún más visible, por este motivo Salvamento Marítimo ha prohibido navegar en un perímetro de dos millas en paralelo a la zona de la costa donde está previsto que llegue la lava, entre Tazacorte y Punta del Pozo. 

También esta nube de dióxido de azufre llegará a casi todo Marruecos y Túnez, además, de a las costas mediterráneas de Francia, Italia, Argelia y Libia, según ha informado este miércoles el sistema europeo de satélites Copérnico. 

