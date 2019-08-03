Público
Público

Nueva agresión sexual Detenido un camarero por violar a una joven en un bar de Barcelona

Los hechos ocurrieron hacia las 4.00 de la madrugada de este sábado en el bar en que el trabaja el acusado. El agresor se aprovechó de que la víctima estaba ebria para violarla en los lavabos del local. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Dos agentes de los Mossos. / EFE

Dos agentes de los Mossos. / EFE

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido al camarero de un bar de la Gran Via de Barcelona acusado de violar a una joven en el interior del local, según han informado fuentes policiales.

La joven ha denunciado haber sido violada hacia las 4.00 de la madrugada de este sábado en un local de ocio situado en el céntrico barrio del Eixample de Barcelona, por lo que ha sido trasladada a un centro hospitalario para ser atendida.

A raíz de la denuncia, la policía catalana ha detenido a uno de los camareros del establecimiento, al que los Mossos d'Esquadra están investigando como presunto autor de un delito de agresión sexual.

Según ha avanzado El Periódico" de Catalunya, el camarero aprovechó presuntamente que la víctima estaba ebria para violarla en los lavabos del local y fueron sus amigas las que llamaron al teléfono de emergencias 112 para alertar de lo que sucedía.

El hombre, añade el rotativo, ha reconocido ante los agentes haber mantenido relaciones sexuales con la joven, aunque ha asegurado que fueron consentidas.

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad