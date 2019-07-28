Una nueva plataforma de personas trans reclama una ley que nazca bajo la premisa de que la transexualidad no es una patología

Diversos colectivos de personas transexuales han constituido en Barcelona una nueva plataforma de ámbito estatal y han reclamado al futuro Gobierno que impulse una ley específica elaborada desde el principio de que la transexualidad no es una patología.
La nueva confluencia de asociaciones, según ha informado la entidad hoy en un comunicado, se constituyó ayer en Barcelona por colectivos de Asturias, Andalucía, Aragón, Baleares, Canarias, Cataluña, Galicia y Madrid para que el nuevo ente tenga "legitimidad e interlocución con las instituciones".
Las personas trans reiteran que son "víctimas de una situación estructural de discriminación" y entienden que "el momento sociopolítico es idóneo para hacer posible un cambio que venga a reparar, reconocer derechos y a proteger jurídicamente el derecho a la libre determinación de la identidad y expresión de género".
"Tenemos una gran responsabilidad histórica para que esto sea posible", señalan los integrantes de la organización. Las personas transexuales reclaman una ley para este colectivo "integral y transversal" para dar respuestas, entre otros aspectos, a la identidad legal y el acceso al mercado laboral desde la "despatologización de las identidades trans".
A juicio de la plataforma, "esta es la herramienta legal que hará posible subvertir la anacrónica situación de desigualdad".
El colectivo pide también el apoyo de todos los partidos al proyecto de ley que reclama, lo que supondría, según la organización, "saldar la deuda que la sociedad tiene con las personas trans", cuyos derechos "no son un subconjunto" sino los mismos "inherentes a toda la ciudadanía".
