La abogada española María José Carrascosa, que pasó nueve años en una cárcel de Estados Unidos por una disputa por la custodia de su hija, se encuentra retenida en el aeropuerto de Nueva York. Carrascosa, que regresó al país por motivos que se desconocen, fue arrestada por los agentes de inmigración al aterrizar en suelo americano.
Según informó Espejo Público, el objetivo era deportarla a Londres, lugar desde el que cogió el vuelo con destino al aeropuerto John F. Kennedy. Por el momento no ha sido deportada, aunque lleva retenida en el aeropuerto neoyorquino más de 15 horas.
María José Carrascosa ingresó en una prisión de Nueva Jersey en 2006 acusada del secuestro de su hija tras incumplir el acuerdo de divorcio
María José Carrascosa ingresó en una prisión de Nueva Jersey en 2006 acusada del secuestro de su hija. Obtuvo la libertad condicional en 2015, pero hasta 2017 no pudo regresar a España. Fue su exmarido, Peter Innes, con quien Carrascosa estuvo casada cinco años, quien la denunció por incumplimiento del acuerdo de divorcio, donde se especificaba que, sin el consentimiento de las partes, la menor no podía salir del país.
Sin embargo, la abogada viajó a España en 2005 junto a su hija sin el consentimiento previo de Innes y alegó que la legislación española le había concedido la custodia de la menor. Fue a su regreso, en 2006, cuando fue detenida y encarcelada por las autoridades americanas.
El cónsul general de España en Estados Unidos se dirige al aeropuerto de Nueva York donde sigue retenida Carrascosa por si precisara asistencia consular, ha informado el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores.
El padre de la mujer, José Carrascosa, ha manifestado a EFE que desconoce la situación en la que se encuentra su hija y que no tiene noticias de su retención, y ha agregado que María José ha viajado a Estados Unidos con su hija aprovechando unos días de vacaciones para "hacer algunas gestiones", que no ha concretado. Además, ha asegurado que su nieta no se ha puesto en contacto con él para contarle lo sucedido, y que ambas tenían billete de ida y vuelta.
