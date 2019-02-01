Nueve años de inactividad en la planta oncológica de un hospital de Madrid que costó 9,3 millones

El Hospital Universitario de Fuenlabrada ha desaprovechado durante nueve años una planta destinada a la investigación oncológica. Así lo recoge El Confidencial, que señala que su coste ascendió a 9,3 millones de euros “sin contar con la equipación médica".

Fue Esperanza Aguirre la encargada de su presentación en 2009 pero hasta 2018 no se empezó a usar la tercera de las cuatro plantas que constituía el proyecto. En concreto, han sido 1.236 metros cuadrados los que no se han usado. Nueve años en los que el Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Oncológicas (CNIO) no ha podido realizar su actividad.

Según el medio, fue la diputada de Podemos Mónica García la que dio la voz de alarma al visitar las instalaciones hace un año. Y recalca que desde el hospital, confirman que esa planta aún "no ha comenzado sus trabajos" pero que se está trabajando en la reactivación del convenio que el centro firmó con el CNIO en 2009.