Nueve heridos al invadir un coche la acera en el centro de Marbella

El suceso ha ocurrido sobre las 15:15 horas, según han asegurado unos testigos, que han detallado que se han vivido momentos de pánico al irrumpir el automóvil en una zona muy transitada. El conductor del vehículo ya ha sido detenido.

Al menos nueve personas han resultado heridas este lunes en Marbella al invadir un vehículo la acera en la céntrica avenida Miguel Cano y arrasar con las terrazas de varios restaurantes, tras lo que ha sido detenido el conductor. 

Cinco personas han sido trasladadas al Hospital de la Costa del Sol desde la zona del accidente, entre ellas una mujer se encuentra en estado grave, según han informado fuentes municipales. 

El suceso ha ocurrido sobre las 15:15 horas, según han asegurado a Efe testigos, que han detallado que se han vivido momentos de pánico al irrumpir el automóvil en una zona muy transitada.

Varias ambulancias se han desplazado al lugar de los hechos, además de efectivos de las Policía Local y Nacional, así como un camión de Bomberos y la zona tuvo que ser acordonada. 

La Policía ha detenido al conductor, varón de treinta años de edad, nacionalidad española y vecino de Marbella, que conducía un turismo de color blanco, y agentes del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía tratan de esclarecer las causas de lo ocurrido.

