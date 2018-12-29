Nuevo episodio racista en un tren de Madrid: "Estamos en España, no en tu país"

Nuevo episodio racista en un tren de Cercanías de Madrid. Un vídeo difundido en las redes sociales muestra como un hombre increpa a otra persona del vagón, a quien acusa de haberle empujado. Sin embargo, la discusión cambia cuando el individuo eleva el tono y empieza a decir desprecios xenófobos: "Estamos en España, no en tu país".
Las palabras del personaje fueron acalladas por varias personas que viajaban en el tren, que se enfrentaron al hombre advirtiéndole de que "no queremos racistas". No obstante, el protagonista de los comentarios no cesó en su empeño y trató de defenderse de las acusaciones, alegando que le habían empujado.
"Es usted un racista", zanjaba el autor del vídeo que, junto a varias mujeres, se enfrento a la intolerancia del hombre.
No es la primera vez que acontecen actos xenófobos en el Cercanías de Madrid. El pasado mes de octubre varios vigilantes de seguridad agredieron a un pasajero negro después de que éste se negase a mostrarles su billete.
