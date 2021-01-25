madridActualizado:
La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) prevé para hoy, lunes, la llegada de un nuevo frente atlántico que dejará precipitaciones en casi todo el territorio, menos probables en el área mediterránea y sin afectar a Melilla, al litoral sudeste y al golfo de Valencia.
Las precipitaciones serán de nieve en el extremo norte y Guadarrama e irán remitiendo según avanza el día, a excepción del noroeste peninsular, entorno de los sistemas Central e Ibérico y sierras Béticas, donde serán más abundantes y persistentes pudiendo acumular cantidades significativas.
La cota de nieve se situará en Pirineos entre 1.000/1.400 metros bajando a 800/1.200 metros, y en el resto del extremo norte y Guadarrama 1.400/2.000 metros. Posibilidad de brumas y bancos de niebla en Galicia, interior de la vertiente atlántica sur, Pirineos y, al final del día, también en el alto Ebro, interior noroeste y Mallorca.
Las temperaturas durante el día bajarán en el Cantábrico y valle del Ebro y subirán en Galicia y la Meseta manteniéndose sin grandes cambios en el resto de la península; las nocturnas seguirán siendo inusualmente altas para estas fechas en gran parte de zonas, con heladas dispersas en los sistemas montañosos, más intensas en Pirineos.
El viento soplará en dirección oeste en buena parte de la península y Baleares con intervalos de fuerte en Pirineos, Baleares, interior sudeste peninsular y litoral de Alborán, fuerte en el litoral de Almería, flojo en Galicia y cantábrico y alisios en Canarias.
