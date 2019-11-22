La Generalitat Valenciana ha sancionado a un menor y ha multado con 360 euros a su madre por permitir que el menor de 15 años corriera en un festejo taurino denominado como bous al carrer en la localidad de Nules (Castellón). El menor sufrió una cogida, según informan varios medios como El Mundo o Cadena Ser.
El expediente ha concretado que los padres son los responsables de la conducta de su hijo en el momento del festejo taurino, ya que en esta ocasión era menor de 16 años (edad permitida para poder entrar en el recinto) y se obviaron las contantes advertencias realizadas por los organizadores.
La dirección general de Emergencias de la Generalitat Valenciana sancionará en concreto a la madre, ya que fue identificada en el momento de la cogida y ha reconocido su responsabilidad. Por ello, la multa se ha rebajado a 360 euros.
