El primer premio del sorteo extraordinario de la lotería del Niño, celebrado este lunes y dotado con dos millones de euros por serie (200.000 euros al décimo), ha recaído en el 57.342.
El número ha sido vendido en Quintanar de la Orden y Villa de Don Fabrique, ambas en Toledo; Mollet del Vallés, Vilanova del Camí y Pineda del Mar, las tres en Barcelona; Albacete, Rianxo (La Coruña), Veguellina de Órbigo (León), Madrid, Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid), Lorca (Murcia), Tarancón (Cuenca), San Sebastián (Guipúzcoa) y Santander.
Este primer premio, muy repartido, se ha consignado también en las localidades valencianas de Simat de la Valldigna y Manises, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria y Lleida, según Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.
El segundo premio, dotado con 750.000 euros por serie (75.000 euros al décimo), ha correspondido al número 21.816, y ha sido vendido en Girona, Adra (Almería), Melilla, Calzada de Calatrava (Ciudad Real), Telde (Las Palmas), Lleida, Aldaia (Valencia), Pamplona y Tudela, en Navarra; Llagostera (Girona), Nigrán (Pontevedra), Benidorm y San Miguel de Salinas y San Juan, las tres en Alicante.
También se ha consignado en Hornachos (Badajoz), las localidades barcelonesas de Vic, Artés y La Románica; Figueres (Girona), Andoain, Pasai, Trintxerpe, Hernani y San Sebastián, todas ellas en Guipúzcoa; Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), Málaga, Cartagena (Murcia), Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Manises y Paterna, en Valencia; Medina de Rioseco y Valladolid, Abadiño (Vizcaya) y Zamora.
El tercer premio, el 26.706, dotado con 250.000 euros por serie (25.000 euros al décimo), se ha vendido en Torrent (Valencia) y Valladolid.
