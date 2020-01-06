Público
El Gordo de El Niño El número 57.342, primer premio del Niño, muy repartido por todo el país

El segundo premio, dotado con 750.000 euros por serie, ha correspondido al número 21.816.

El primer premio del sorteo extraordinario de la lotería de El Niño 2020 ha sido el 57342 / EFE

El primer premio del sorteo extraordinario de la lotería del Niño, celebrado este lunes y dotado con dos millones de euros por serie (200.000 euros al décimo), ha recaído en el 57.342.

El número ha sido vendido en Quintanar de la Orden y Villa de Don Fabrique, ambas en Toledo; Mollet del Vallés, Vilanova del Camí y Pineda del Mar, las tres en Barcelona; Albacete, Rianxo (La Coruña), Veguellina de Órbigo (León), Madrid, Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid), Lorca (Murcia), Tarancón (Cuenca), San Sebastián (Guipúzcoa) y Santander.

Este primer premio, muy repartido, se ha consignado también en las localidades valencianas de Simat de la Valldigna y Manises, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria y Lleida, según Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

El segundo premio, dotado con 750.000 euros por serie (75.000 euros al décimo), ha correspondido al número 21.816, y ha sido vendido en Girona, Adra (Almería), Melilla, Calzada de Calatrava (Ciudad Real), Telde (Las Palmas), Lleida, Aldaia (Valencia), Pamplona y Tudela, en Navarra; Llagostera (Girona), Nigrán (Pontevedra), Benidorm y San Miguel de Salinas y San Juan, las tres en Alicante.

También se ha consignado en Hornachos (Badajoz), las localidades barcelonesas de Vic, Artés y La Románica; Figueres (Girona), Andoain, Pasai, Trintxerpe, Hernani y San Sebastián, todas ellas en Guipúzcoa; Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), Málaga, Cartagena (Murcia), Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Manises y Paterna, en Valencia; Medina de Rioseco y Valladolid, Abadiño (Vizcaya) y Zamora.

El tercer premio, el 26.706, dotado con 250.000 euros por serie (25.000 euros al décimo), se ha vendido en Torrent (Valencia) y Valladolid.

