Estás leyendo: El número de fallecidos se reduce de manera considerable y baja hasta los 138

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El número de fallecidos se reduce de manera considerable y baja hasta los 138

Los contagios registran un ligero repunte alcanzando los 549. Este jueves se habían sido 506 los contagiados.

Fernando Simón: "No podemos olvidar a nuestros 26.920 fallecidos en una semana"
Fernando Simón

Actualizado:

Publico

Los últimos datos de fallecidos por la covid-19 indican un descenso en el número de muerte. En las últimas 24 horas han sido 138 los fallecidos y los nuevos contagiados detectados por CPR unos 549, una cifra ligeramente superior a la registrada este jueves. En total los casos detectados se elevan a 230.183 (549 en las últimas 24 horas), los decesos 27.459 y más de 144.000 personas se han recuperado desde el principio de la pandemia (1.409 más) desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Cuatro comunidades aglutinan la mayor parte de los nuevos positivos: Cataluña, con 151; Castilla y León, con 99; Madrid, con 49, y Castilla-La Mancha con 43.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú