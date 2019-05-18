Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Obispo de Alcalá de Henares 'Sexólicos Anónimos', el proyecto del obispo de Alcalá para "liberarse de la lujuria"

El Obispado del pueblo madrileño organiza unas jornadas en Murcia para luchar contra la "adicción sexual", según publica el diario 'El Plural'. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El obispo de Alcalá de Henares, Juan Antonio Reig Pla, en una imagen de archivo - EFE

El obispo de Alcalá de Henares, Juan Antonio Reig Pla, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

El obispo de Alcalá de Henares, Juan Antonio Reig, ha creado una comunidad llamada Sexólicos Anónimos para "liberarse de la lujuria" y combatir la adicción al sexo, según ha destapado el diario digital El Plural. 

Las convivencias organizadas por el obispo se llevarán a cabo entre el 31 de mayo y el 2 de junio. En ellas ofrecen "compartir unos días con otros sexólicos en Caravaca de la Cruz (Murcia). "La convivencia de Murcia es una oportunidad para los miembros de la fraternidad de para celebrar la recuperación", proclama la invitación a la que ha tenido acceso el periódico. 

En cuanto al precio, la inscripción oscila entre los 20 y 170 euros, dependiendo el tipo de habitación y si incluye o no comida. Hace unas semanas el Obispado de Alcalá de Henares saltó a la palestra por organizar cursos ilegales y clandestinos para "curar" la homosexualidad.

La Conferencia Episcopal Española, por su parte, apoyó los cursos de "sanación espiritual" que se celebran en su diócesis para "combatir" la homosexualidad porque se trata de "acompañar a las personas que lo deseen desde el discernamiento espiritual".

Lo ha dicho el secretario general de la CEE, Luis Argüello, en la rueda de prensa tras la Asamblea Plenaria, al ser preguntado por los supuestos cursos para "curar" la homosexualidad impartidos por el Obispado de Alcalá de Henares.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad