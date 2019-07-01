Público
Obra de una Virgen La Diputación de Córdoba, a juicio por exponer la obra de una Virgen con la mano en la entrepierna

La Asociación Española de Abogados Cristianos ha demandado a esta institución por considerar que esta exhibición constituía "un ataque a los derechos fundamentales". 

Aspecto del lienzo 'Con flores a María' que ha sufrido el atentado y que es objeto de polémica./ EP

El juzgado de lo Contencioso Administrativo número 2 de Córdoba ha admitido a trámite la demanda de la Asociación Española de Abogados Cristianos contra la Diputación de Córdoba por la exposición del cuadro Con flores a María, de Charo Corrales, en la que aparecía una imagen de una virgen con la mano en su entrepierna y cuyo lienzo fue rasgado. Así lo ha indicado la Asociación en un comunicado, en el que ha precisado que llevó ante la Justicia este caso "por considerar que dicha exposición constituía un ataque a los derechos fundamentales".

La presidenta de Abogados Cristianos, Polonia Castellanos, ha señalado además que "tras estudiar a fondo la concesión de la exposición, se han encontrado numerosas irregularidades en la adjudicación". "Llama la atención, por ejemplo, que la exposición se enmarcase dentro de los actos de conmemoración a la mujer rural, con la que no tiene ninguna relación", ha apostillado Castellanos.

La exposición, titulada Maculadas sin remedio, estuvo expuesta en el Palacio de la Merced, impulsada por la Delegación de Igualdad de la Diputación de Córdoba y la Fundación Rafael Botí, y "financiada con fondos públicos", según explica la Asociación de Abogados Cristianos.

Abogados Cristianos también ha llevado por la vía penal a la delegada de Cultura de la Institución provincial, Marisa Ruz, así como a la autora del cuadro, Charo Corrales. Además, Castellanos ha criticado que la institución provincial "no tomase medidas a tiempo pese a las quejas recibidas por parte de numerosos colectivos de la ciudad"

