La playa de Sant Sebastià de Barcelona permanecerá cerrada al baño hasta el lunes, cuando está previsto que llegue un barco de la Armada que se hará cargo de explosionar una bomba antigua hallada sumergida en el agua, a tres metros de profundidad y a 25 de la costa.
Según ha informado el teniente de alcalde de Seguridad del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, Albert Batlle, los artificieros de la Guardia Civil han comprobado esta mañana el estado del artefacto explosivo, un proyectil aéreo probablemente procedente de la Guerra Civil de 1,10 metros de alto y 80 centímetros de diámetro, y han visto que "es potencialmente peligroso manipularlo".
Por ello, han solicitado la ayuda de los especialistas de la Armada, que ya han zarpado de Cartagena (Murcia) y que llegarán mañana, cuando procederán a hacer una explosión controlada del artefacto, que ha sido descubierto casualmente por un agente del Grupo Especiales de Actividades Subacuáticas (GEAS) de la Guardia Civil mientras se bañaba en la playa.
