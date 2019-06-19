Los docentes de España consideran más prioritario reducir el tamaño de sus clases, ofrecer formación continua de alta calidad o apoyar a los estudiantes con necesidades educativas especiales que aumentar sus salarios, según el Estudio Internacional de la Enseñanza y el Aprendizaje (TALIS, por sus siglas en inglés) de la OCDE, que ha sido presentado a nivel internacional este miércoles 19 de junio.
El estudio, confeccionado con encuestas a unos 260.000 docentes y directores de centros de educación secundaria de 48 países de la OCDE, ha contado con la participación de 7.407 profesores y 396 directores españoles. Entre los asuntos que aborda el estudio, están la formación de los docentes, sus prácticas profesionales, el clima escolar o sus relaciones con la comunidad educativa.
En el conjunto de los países a los que se dirige el informe de la OCDE, la prioridad principal de los docentes es reducir el tamaño de las clases, algo que califican de gran importancia el 65% de los profesores consultados cuando se les pregunta a qué dedicarían los recursos económicos si pudieran incrementar el presupuesto educativo. Casi el mismo porcentaje, el 64%, consideran prioritario mejorar el salario de los docentes.
Sin embargo, en España son muchos más los profesores que consideran fundamental reducir el número de alumnos por aula, en concreto el 85%, mientras que menos de la mitad señala como algo prioritario aumentar sus sueldos. Antes que mejorar sus condiciones salariales, los docentes españoles consideran más importante ofrecer formación continua de alta calidad a sus estudiantes (el 65% de los encuestados) y apoyar a los jóvenes con necesidades educativas especiales (el 63%).
Las conclusiones del Estudio Internacional de la Enseñanza y el Aprendizaje de la OCDE dibuja el perfil del docente español, que tiene una media de 46 años, es mayoritariamente mujer, se lleva bien con los estudiantes (así lo asegura el 96% de los encuestados) y tiene vocación por la enseñanza: para el 62%, la docencia fue su primera elección profesional, y el 89% la escogió para "influir en el desarrollo infantil o contribuir a la sociedad".
