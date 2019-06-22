Greenpeace ha organizado un viaje desde el Ártico hasta la Antártida para concienciar sobre la necesidad de que la ONU apruebe un Tratado Global de los Océanos. De esta manera, el viaje durará un año y documentará todos los agravios que sufren los océanos de la Tierra. En la actualidad, menos del 3% de los mares están protegidos; sin embargo, la comunidad científica exige que para 2030 se preserve al menos el 30%.
De esta manera, la organización ambientalista contará con científicos que darán fe del avance de la crisis climática por culpa del calentamiento global, la sobrepesca, la contaminación plástica o las prospecciones petrolífera, entre otros.
"Nuestros océanos están bajo amenaza y depende de todas las personas protegerlos. Este viaje nos llevará a las primeras líneas de batalla en la defensa de nuestras aguas y allí lucharemos junto a un equipo de científicos de primer nivel, al que estamos felices de prestar apoyo en esta labor crucial por comprender cómo están cambiando nuestros mares y su vida marina y qué debemos hacer para que sobrevivan", aseguraba Frida Bengtsson, responsable de la campaña Protege los Océanos de Greenpeace.
El barco Esperanza es el que lleva a cabo este tour mundial con el que tras un año en alta mar, se sacarán las conclusiones necesarias para llevar ante la ONU argumentos con los que conseguir un acuerdo global y común sobre el cuidado de los océanos. Sin la vida marina de los océanos, la atmósfera contendría un 50% más de dióxido de carbono y la temperatura del planeta sería tan alta que se volvería inhabitable, según denuncia Greenpeace.
En este contexto, más de 100 personalidades españolas se dieron cita el pasado jueves 20 de junio en un evento para exigir a los gobiernos la aprobación de un Tratado Global de los Océanos en Naciones Unidas en 2020. El acto fue apadrinado por Javier y Carlos Bardem, Inma Cuesta, Jon Kortajarena y Álvaro Longoria.
