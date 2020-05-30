Estás leyendo: El Gobierno cambia de postura: los locales de ocio nocturno no podrán abrir en fase 3

La Federación Nacional de Empresarios de ocio y espectáculos España de Noche ha declarado su incomprensión y perplejidad por la decisión, contraria al plan aprobado el 28 de abril.

Un grupo celebra un cumpleaños en una terraza en el barrio barcelonés de Sant Antoni.- EFE/Marta Pérez
Los locales de ocio nocturno no podrán abrir sus puertas en las zonas que entran en la fase 3 de la desescalada, según la orden publicada este sábado en el BOE, a pesar de que el plan que aprobó el Consejo de Ministros el 28 de abril preveía que pudieran empezar a hacerlo con limitación de aforo.

La Federación Nacional de Empresarios de ocio y espectáculos España de Noche, que ha declarado su incomprensión y perplejidad por la decisión, ha reclamado la interlocución directa con el Ministerio de Sanidad para analizar la desescalada en el sector.



Tras presentar recientemente un plan de medidas para la reducción de riesgos higiénicos sanitarios frente a la COVID-19 en sus locales, junto con el Instituto de la Calidad Turística y el apoyo del Ministerio de Industria, el sector espera tener esta interlocución directa con la Administración sanitaria antes de que una gran parte del territorio nacional entre la fase 3 a partir del lunes 8 de junio.



Dentro de las medidas de flexibilización del aislamiento para los territorios que pasan a la fase 3, el BOE publica este sábado que "podrá procederse a la apertura al público de los establecimientos de hostelería y restauración para consumo en el local, salvo los locales de discoteca y bares de ocio nocturno, siempre que no se supere el 50 por ciento de su aforo y se cumplan las condiciones previstas". EFE

