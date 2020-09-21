MadridActualizado:
La Organización Colegial Veterinaria (OCV), órgano de representación de los profesionales veterinarios de España, ha decidido definir el concepto de "bienestar animal" para establecer protocolos en pequeños y grandes animales.
Para ello, la OCV ha retomado la actividad de la Comisión de Bienestar Animal, constituida hace dos años, para "facilitar las actuaciones diarias de los veterinarios", explican en un comunicado.
Los integrantes de la Comisión creen que es importante aclarar qué es bienestar animal, teniendo en cuenta los parámetros de salud, alimentación, higiene, alojamiento y espacio para interactuar con ejemplares de la especie.
Coinciden en la importancia de no solo mejorar la formación de los veterinarios, sino también responder desde un punto de vista científico a la "creciente sensibilidad social" respecto al bienestar animal, y que ha comenzado a plasmarse en leyes como la recientemente aprobada en Castilla La Mancha y la que prepara el Gobierno de España.
Una vez establecida la definición, la OCV plantea publicar unas guías sobre las exigencias y recomendaciones de bienestar animal según especies e instalaciones de diverso tipo (granjas, explotaciones en extensivo, núcleos zoológicos y mataderos).
Además, la OCV afirma tener el propósito de difundir desde la página web todos los avances que se produzcan en la materia, con documentos de "evidente rigor científico" y a su vez "muy útiles" para los veterinarios en la práctica diaria de la profesión, ya sea con pequeños o grandes animales.
La Organización Colegial Veterinaria está constituida por los 52 Colegios Provinciales, por los Consejos Autonómicos y por el Consejo General de Colegios Veterinarios, que ostenta la representación en los organismos internacionales, como la Asociación Mundial Veterinaria, la Federación de Veterinarios Europeos, entre otros.
