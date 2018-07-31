Catorce provincias de seis comunidades autónomas se encuentran hoy en alerta amarilla por temperaturas que alcanzarán los 40 grados en Andalucía y las mínimas no bajarán de los 20-25 grados, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet).
Córdoba, Huelva y Jaén son las provincias andaluzas que se encuentran en aviso amarillo por temperaturas entre los 36 y los 39 grados, que pueden alcanzar los 40 en la campiña cordobesa y en el Valle del Guadalquivir.
En Aragón, las provincias de Huesca, Teruel y Zaragoza están también en aviso amarillo porque el mercurio podrá marcar en algunas zonas temperaturas entre los 35 y los 38 grados, sobre todo en el Pirineo oscense, Bajo Aragón y la ribera del Ebro.
En Castilla-La Mancha son Albacete y Cuenca las que tienen aviso amarillo por termómetros que podrán marcar entre 35 y 37 grados, especialmente en la Alcarria conquense y tanto en La Mancha albaceteña como en la conquense.
Barcelona, Gerona, Lérida y Tarragona son las provincias de Catalunya donde se podrán alcanzar temperaturas entre los 34 y los 38 grados en zonas como el Prepirineo, Pirineo, la depresión central, prelitoral, el Ampurdán.
En la Comunidad de Madrid, especialmente el área metropolitana, el Henares y las zonas sur, oeste y las Vegas, se podrán alcanzar temperaturas de hasta 36 grados.
En Baleares, Mallorca tendrá también temperaturas de 36 grados en el interior, especialmente entre el mediodía y las seis de la tarde.
La Aemet informa de que con alerta amarilla no existe riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para alguna actividad concreta.
