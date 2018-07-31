Público
Ola de calor Las altas temperaturas ponen en alerta a 14 provincias de seis comunidades autónomas

Varias personas recorren el casco antiguo de la ciudad protegidos con parasoles cuando la Consejería de Sanidad, según las predicciones del Centro de Estudios Ambientales del Mediterráneo (CEAM), ha activado para hoy la alerta sanitaria por nivel alto o n

Varias personas recorren el casco antiguo de Valéncia protegidos con parasoles. EFE/ Kai Försterling

Catorce provincias de seis comunidades autónomas se encuentran hoy en alerta amarilla por temperaturas que alcanzarán los 40 grados en Andalucía y las mínimas no bajarán de los 20-25 grados, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet).

Córdoba, Huelva y Jaén son las provincias andaluzas que se encuentran en aviso amarillo por temperaturas entre los 36 y los 39 grados, que pueden alcanzar los 40 en la campiña cordobesa y en el Valle del Guadalquivir.

En Aragón, las provincias de Huesca, Teruel y Zaragoza están también en aviso amarillo porque el mercurio podrá marcar en algunas zonas temperaturas entre los 35 y los 38 grados, sobre todo en el Pirineo oscense, Bajo Aragón y la ribera del Ebro.

En Castilla-La Mancha son Albacete y Cuenca las que tienen aviso amarillo por termómetros que podrán marcar entre 35 y 37 grados, especialmente en la Alcarria conquense y tanto en La Mancha albaceteña como en la conquense.

Barcelona, Gerona, Lérida y Tarragona son las provincias de Catalunya donde se podrán alcanzar temperaturas entre los 34 y los 38 grados en zonas como el Prepirineo, Pirineo, la depresión central, prelitoral, el Ampurdán.

En la Comunidad de Madrid, especialmente el área metropolitana, el Henares y las zonas sur, oeste y las Vegas, se podrán alcanzar temperaturas de hasta 36 grados.

En Baleares, Mallorca tendrá también temperaturas de 36 grados en el interior, especialmente entre el mediodía y las seis de la tarde.

La Aemet informa de que con alerta amarilla no existe riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para alguna actividad concreta.

