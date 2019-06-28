Un joven de 17 años ha muerto esta madrugada en un hospital de Córdoba a causa de un golpe de calor que sufrió cuando estaba trabajando en el campo, según ha informado la Consejería de Salud de la Junta de Andalucía.
El golpe de calor le sobrevino cuando estaba segando en el campo y sintió mareos, tras lo que se metió en la piscina de la finca para refrescarse y al salir del agua comenzó a convulsionar.
El menor era vecino de la localidad cordobesa de Castro del Río e ingresó en el Hospital Reina Sofía de Córdoba a mediodía del jueves.
Un hombre de unos 93 años ha fallecido este jueves tras desvanecerse en la calle Santiago de Valladolid por un golpe de calor. La autopsia determinará las causas del óbito del varón, ya que no se descartan otros motivos del mismo.
La ola de calor mantiene a treinta y cuatro provincias de trece comunidades en alerta por temperaturas extremas, con mayor incidencia en Aragón, Catalunya, La Rioja y Navarra, donde hay alerta roja (riesgo extremo) por valores iguales o superiores a 42 grados.
