Ola de calor Una mujer de 90 años fallece por un golpe de calor en La Rioja

La mujer, vecina de la capital riojana, acudió este domingo al Servicio de Urgencias del Hospital San Pedro de Logroño, donde finalmente falleció a consecuencia de las altas temperaturas que mantienen en alerta a toda España.

26/6/2019.- Dos mujeres que esperan la llegada del autobús observan los 35 grados que marca el termómetro de la marquesina a mediodía de hoy. La ola de calor, que comienza este miércoles, y que se prevé muy adversa por su intensidad, duración y extensión,

Imagen de archivo. EFE/Marcel Guinot

Una mujer de noventa años, con patologías previas, ha fallecido en Logroño como consecuencia de un golpe de calor, ha detallado este lunes el Gobierno regional en una nota. Este mujer, vecina de la capital riojana, acudió este domingo al Servicio de Urgencias del Hospital San Pedro de Logroño, donde falleció.

Desde el pasado uno de junio, en el que el Gobierno de La Rioja activó el Plan de Alerta, Prevención y Control de los efectos del exceso de temperaturas, también se han atendido a 29 personas como consecuencia de la ola de calor.

De esas 29 personas, 22 fueron atendidas en centros de Atención Primaria y siete en centros de Atención Especializada, ha añadido el Gobierno, que ha decidido este lunes rebajar al nivel cero (ausencia de riesgo) el plan de alerta, lo que se mantendrá hasta el próximo viernes, cinco de julio, cuando se prevé que aumenten de nuevo las temperaturas.

Hasta ahora, se había activado el nivel dos (riesgo medio) de este plan, cuyo objetivo es reducir el impacto de las temperaturas de calor extremo sobre la salud de la población de La Rioja mediante actuaciones de vigilancia, prevención y control de los efectos del calor en la morbimortalidad. 

