MADRID
Un total de nueve comunidades autónomas estarán en aviso por altas temperaturas para este domingo que podrán alcanzar los 40 grados en diferentes puntos de España, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
En concreto, las comunidades autónomas en alerta son Andalucía, Aragón, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalunya, Extremadura, Galicia, Comunidad de Madrid y País Valenciá.
Según la AEMT, habrá temperaturas máximas en la mitad occidental peninsular, litoral norte de Alborán, extremo oriental de la meseta Sur, norte de Aragón, áreas de Catalunya y Canarias.
Sólo se esperan cielos nubosos en el litoral oeste de Galicia, con probables nieblas costeras, y algunos intervalos de nubes bajas matinales en puntos del norte de Galicia y área cantábrica. También es posible que se formen nieblas costeras en el litoral de Alborán en la primera mitad del día.
Este domingo las temperaturas máximas bajarán en el oeste de Galicia, Cádiz y tercio este de Andalucía, aunque subirán en el litoral de Málaga y de Huelva, Catalunya, País Valenciá, Illes Balears y este de Canarias.
Superarán los 35 grados en el interior de la mitad sur peninsular, Huelva, Málaga, suroeste de la meseta Norte, interior sur de Galicia, norte de Aragón, áreas de Cataluña y Canarias. No se descarta que sobrepasen los 40 grados en los valles del Tajo, Guadiana y Guadalquivir.
Además, predominarán los vientos del este en el litoral cantábrico occidental, de componente norte en el noreste de la meseta Norte, valle del Ebro y Menorca, y de componente oeste en buena parte de Andalucía, con intervalos de poniente fuerte en el área del Estrecho. Alisios localmente fuertes en Canarias.
