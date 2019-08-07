Las altas temperaturas se han cobrado nuevas víctimas. Un hombre de 36 años murió el pasado lunes en Valladolid en una fábrica de componentes para automóviles, mientras que otro trabajador, de 34 años, murió en Mutxamel (Alicante) mientras trabaja en su primer día de trabajo.
El fallecido en Valladolid se desplomó inconsciente mientras trabajaba en la empresa Lingotes Especiales de la capital castellanoleonesa. Según El Norte de Castilla, un compañero le prestó auxilio y los servicios de emergencia trataron sin éxito de reanimarle.
El citado medio afirma que el suceso se produjo en torno a las 20:45 horas de la tarde, cuando el hombre se mareó, "cayó al suelo inconsciente y comenzó a convulsionar".
Por otro lado, un hombre de 34 años de edad y vecino de San Vicente del Raspeig (Alicante) murió el martes tras haber sido ingresado en la UCI el viernes debido a un golpe de calor, que hizo que se desplomase en su puesto durante su primer día de trabajo.
Según el Diario Información, el fallecido fue hallado inconsciente una hora después de sentirse indispuesto en una empresa de la localidad alicantina de Mutxamel.
Estas muertes a consecuencia de golpes de calor en el lugar de trabajo se suman a otras que han tenido lugar durante las anteriores olas de calor, como la del joven de 17 años en Córdoba a finales de julio, quien murió tras haber estado trabajando en el campo.
La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) prevé una subida generalizada de las temperaturas, que serán de hasta 38 grados en Andalucía, con mucho calor en el sudeste interior y también en el valle del Ebro y en Baleares
