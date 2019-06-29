Un hombre de 58 años ha ingresado en el Hospital del Valle de los Pedroches de Pozoblanco (Córdoba) tras sufrir un golpe de calor en la tarde de este viernes cuando trabajaba en el campo. Por otra parte, en Alicante se investiga si la muerte de una mujer se produjo por un golpe de calor.
En Córdoba, el hombre permanece ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), pero está fuera de peligro y "no se teme por el momento por su vida", según apuntan fuentes sanitarias.
Este es el segundo caso de golpe de calor en Andalucía en este verano, después de que el jueves de esta misma semana un menor de 17 años ingresara en el Hospital Reina Sofía de Córdoba. El joven, que se encontraba segando en la localidad cordobesa de Castro del Río cuando sufrió el golpe de calor, falleció finalmente en la madrugada del viernes."
Investigan la muerte de una mujer en Orihuela
Una mujer de 36 años y nacionalidad británica falleció este viernes en la urbanización Entrenaranjos de Orihuela (Alicante) cuando se daba un baño y sufrió convulsiones. Se investiga si sufrió un golpe de calor, según han informado fuentes cercanas.
Los hechos se produjeron a las 13:20 horas, cuando la mujer estaba dándose un baño y sufrió convulsiones. Hasta el lugar de los hechos se aproximó una dotación de la Guardia Civil de Almoradí y una unidad del Servicio de Atención Médica Urgente (Samu).
Los efectivos sanitarios practicaron a la víctima la reanimación cardiopulmonar (RCP) durante 45 minutos, pero no se pudo hacer nada por salvar su vida.
La mujer presentaba antecedentes por epilepsia. Además, se baraja que hubiera sufrido un golpe de calor. Su cuerpo ha sido trasladado al Instituto Anatómico Forense para poder esclarecer las causas de la muerte.
