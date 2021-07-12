Estás leyendo: La localidad manchega de Villarrobledo alcanza la temperatura más alta del Estado con 44'5º

Público
Público

Ola de calor La localidad manchega de Villarrobledo alcanza la temperatura más alta del Estado con 44'5º

Las temperatura se han mantenido especialmente altas en la madrugada, bordeando los 35º en localidades como Hellín, Tobarra, Alcalá del Júcar o Albacete.

Ola de calor
Un chico se refresca del calor con un difusor de vapor de agua de un restaurante de la calle Alcalá, a 2 de julio de 2021, en Madrid. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

Madrid

Actualizado:

La Comunidad de Castilla-La Mancha parece que se está llevando lo peor de la ola de calor que está asolando la península en los últimos días. En concreto la localidad de Villarrobledo, al noroeste de la provincia de Albacete, es la que ha registrado la temperatura más elevada del país, según datos proporcionados por AEMET, alcanzando los 44,5º

Otra localidad, esta vez en la provincia de Toledo, que ha registrado temperaturas de récord es Talavera de la Reina, con 43.7º. Unas temperatura que se han mantenido especialmente altas en la madrugada, bordeando los 35º en localidades como Hellín, Tobarra, Alcalá del Júcar o Albacete

En las previsiones de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet), ya se incluían algunas zonas de la península como proclives a alcanzar o superar los 47 grados durante este fin de semana. De hecho, se pronosticaba la posibilidad de alcanzar la temperatura máxima jamás registrada en España, los 47,3º medidos en el municipio de Montoro, Córdoba, en julio de 2017.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público