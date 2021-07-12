MadridActualizado:
La Comunidad de Castilla-La Mancha parece que se está llevando lo peor de la ola de calor que está asolando la península en los últimos días. En concreto la localidad de Villarrobledo, al noroeste de la provincia de Albacete, es la que ha registrado la temperatura más elevada del país, según datos proporcionados por AEMET, alcanzando los 44,5º.
Otra localidad, esta vez en la provincia de Toledo, que ha registrado temperaturas de récord es Talavera de la Reina, con 43.7º. Unas temperatura que se han mantenido especialmente altas en la madrugada, bordeando los 35º en localidades como Hellín, Tobarra, Alcalá del Júcar o Albacete.
En las previsiones de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet), ya se incluían algunas zonas de la península como proclives a alcanzar o superar los 47 grados durante este fin de semana. De hecho, se pronosticaba la posibilidad de alcanzar la temperatura máxima jamás registrada en España, los 47,3º medidos en el municipio de Montoro, Córdoba, en julio de 2017.
