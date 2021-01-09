Tras el paso del temporal Filomena, que se desplaza al Mediterráneo, una ola de frío propiciará un "acusado descenso" de las temperaturas a partir del lunes, con mínimas inferiores a 10 grados bajo cero en zonas de montaña y áreas llanas nevadas, afectando a puntos donde esta circunstancia es muy poco frecuente.
En algunas zonas "las máximas también se quedarán muy cortas", superando con dificultad los cero grados e incluso quedando por debajo de ese registro, según los últimos datos facilitados por la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet), que apuntan que el frío intenso se extenderá hasta el próximo jueves inclusive.
A partir de la madrugada del domingo al lunes, se iniciará "un descenso acusado de temperaturas nocturnas", que continuará la noche siguiente, con heladas fuertes en amplias zonas del interior y temperaturas mínimas que serán inferiores a 10 grados negativos en zonas de montaña y áreas llanas con superficie nevada, "afectando a puntos donde esta circunstancia es muy poco frecuente".
La marcha de la borrasca Filomena las próximas horas favorecerá la entrada por el oeste del país de un anticiclón atlántico que estabilizará la situación, además de fomentar un descenso acusado de las temperaturas nocturnas, con heladas generalizadas en la zona centro y áreas del interior de la mitad oriental, que es donde se están registrando las nevadas más importantes.
El miércoles dará un respiro
A partir del miércoles se iniciará un ascenso notable de las temperaturas, sobre todo en las nocturnas, especialmente en zonas de montaña, aunque todavía las heladas serán muy importantes en zonas llanas del centro, tanto la madrugada del miércoles como la del jueves.
La Aemet señala que, aunque entre la madrugada del jueves al viernes próximo, es probable que se mantengan las heladas en el interior peninsular, estas serán ya "menos severas", dando por concluido el episodio de ola de frío.
