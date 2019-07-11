Público
Omeprazol Sanidad ordena la retirada del mercado de un lote de Omeprazol

Su retirada se debe a haber obtenido "resultados fuera de especificaciones en el ensayo de identidad".

Una cápsula de omeprazol, fármaco contra la irritación por reflujo gástrico. Wikipedia

La Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (Aemps) ha ordenado la retirada de un lote de Omeprazol cuyo principio activo ha sido fabricado por el laboratorio indio Smilax Laboratoires Limited.

Según la alerta de la Aemps, se trata del lote 11072/10/42, con fecha de caducidad 03/2021, de Omeprazol Ph.Eur. Farma- Química Sur S.L. y su retirada se debe a haber obtenido "resultados fuera de especificaciones en el ensayo de identidad".

Así, la Aemps -que depende del Ministerio de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social- ha instado a las comunidades autónomas a hacer un seguimiento de la retirada de este lote.

El omeprazol es un inhibidor de la bomba de protones de la superficie de la célula parietal gástrica y ayuda a disminuir el ácido que el estómago produce.

