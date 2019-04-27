La OMS recomienda que los bebés no tengan acceso a las pantallas hasta los dos años

Los bebés no deben interactuar con los móviles ni con otras pantallas al menos hasta que cumplan dos años. Desde esta edad hasta los cinco, cuanto menos los usen, mejor. Y que como, mucho, lo hagan durante una hora al día. Estas son las nuevas recomendaciones que recoge la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) sobre el acceso de los más pequeños a las tecnologías.
La guía presentada recoge recomendaciones sobre el tiempo diario que deben dedicar los niños al sueño y a la actividad física para su correcto crecimiento y desarrollo cognitivo. Así, además de alejar a los más pequeños de los dispositivos, también se apunta a reducir el sedentarismo aumentando la actividad física para así mejorar su bienestar y prevenir enfermedades como la obesidad. Para ello, apuntan a que los niños tienen que jugar desde una edad temprana, ya que contribuirá a su desarrollo motor y cognitivo.
En esta línea, la OMS recuerda que el incumplimiento de estas pautas genera más de cinco millones de muertes en todo el mundo cada año en todos los grupos de edad. Actualmente, más del 23% de los adultos y del 80% de los adolescentes no realizan suficiente actividad física.
Para la organización, es clave reemplazar los periodos en los que los niños no están activos o se dedican a actividades sedentarias por juegos más activos.
