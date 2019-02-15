Naciones Unidas ha advertido este jueves de que si no se toman medidas para elevar la edad mínima para casarse, hasta 150 millones de niñas se casarán antes de cumplir la mayoría de edad para 2030.
Según el Fondo de Naciones Unidas para la Infancia (UNICEF), en los últimos diez año se han logrado evitar 25 millones de matrimonios infantiles. Sin embargo, más de 650 millones de niñas y mujeres que viven en el mundo se casaron antes de los 18 años y la ONU cree que otros 12 millones más lo harán en 2019.
El Fondo de Población de Naciones Unidas (UNFPA, por sus siglas en inglés) ha señalado que una de las razones del matrimonio infantil es el embarazo adolescente. Nueve de cada diez partos de adolescentes en países en desarrollo son de niñas casadas.
Además, la pobreza también es otro factor de riesgo, ya que las familias recurren al matrimonio infantil. "Los padres tienden a pensar que las niñas no tienen futuro si no se casan", afirma Hayat Outemma al UNFPA.
Sin embargo, las niñas no son las únicas afectadas por el matrimonio infantil. En menor medida, los varones también pueden casarse siendo niños. El UNFPA afirma que un 3,8% de los niños en el mundo se casa antes de cumplir la mayoría de edad.
La ONU ha recalcado que América Latina y el Caribe es la única región del mundo en la que la cifra de matrimonios infantiles no ha disminuido en los últimos diez años.
