Una manifestación en apoyo a las ONG de rescate en el Mediterráneo, como el barco Open Arms, se celebrará este sábado en Barcelona para protestar "en contra de la criminalización y la persecución de las organizaciones que luchan para salvar vidas".
A través de una nota de prensa, Open Arms hace un llamamiento a la solidaridad porque "el rescate es una obligación y no puede ser un crimen". La marcha en Barcelona saldrá a las 18.00 horas delante del Consulado italiano, en la calle Mallorca, y avanzará por Pau Claris y Via Laietana hasta llegar al Port Vell.
Denuncian "la persecución y la criminalización a las ONG", cuyas labores humanitarias pueden conllevar multas de hasta 901.000 euros. Además, critican la detención de la capitana del Sea Watch, Carola Rackete, y "que únicamente ha defendido las leyes del mar y las convenciones de derechos humanos firmados por la mayoría de países del mundo".
También participan en la concentración entidades como Dunia Katos, Amnistia Internacional, Stop Mare Mortum, Asociación Guaymuras Intercultural, Obrim Fronteres, Mujeres Palante, SOS Refugiados, Facultat de Nàutica de Barcelona, Aucoop y Centro de Cooperación al Desarrollo de la Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC).
