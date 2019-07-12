Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Open Arms Barcelona saldrá a la calle para apoyar a los barcos de rescate en el Mediterráneo bajo el lema "antes presos que cómplices"

Open Arms denuncia "la persecución y la criminalización a las ONG", cuyas labores humanitarias pueden conllevar multas de hasta 901.000 euros y hace un llamamiento para apoyar la marcha, que se celebrará este sábado a las 18.00 horas.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Voluntarios de la ONG Pro Activa Open Arms, durante una manifestación el pasado enero en Barcelona para contra la criminalización de los rescates de migrantes en el Mediterráneo.-ENRIC FONTCUBERTA / EFE / ARCHIVO

Voluntarios de la ONG Pro Activa Open Arms, durante una manifestación el pasado enero en Barcelona para contra la criminalización de los rescates de migrantes en el Mediterráneo.-ENRIC FONTCUBERTA / EFE / ARCHIVO

Una manifestación en apoyo a las ONG de rescate en el Mediterráneo, como el barco Open Arms, se celebrará este sábado en Barcelona para protestar "en contra de la criminalización y la persecución de las organizaciones que luchan para salvar vidas". 

A través de una nota de prensa, Open Arms hace un llamamiento a la solidaridad porque "el rescate es una obligación y no puede ser un crimen". La marcha en Barcelona saldrá a las 18.00 horas delante del Consulado italiano, en la calle Mallorca, y avanzará por Pau Claris y Via Laietana hasta llegar al Port Vell. 

Denuncian "la persecución y la criminalización a las ONG", cuyas labores humanitarias pueden conllevar multas de hasta 901.000 euros. Además, critican la detención de la capitana del Sea Watch, Carola Rackete, y "que únicamente ha defendido las leyes del mar y las convenciones de derechos humanos firmados por la mayoría de países del mundo".

También participan en la concentración entidades como Dunia Katos, Amnistia Internacional, Stop Mare Mortum, Asociación Guaymuras Intercultural, Obrim Fronteres, Mujeres Palante, SOS Refugiados, Facultat de Nàutica de Barcelona, Aucoop y Centro de Cooperación al Desarrollo de la Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC).

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad