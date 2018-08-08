El barco de la ONG catalana Proactiva Open Arms (POA), que se dirige hacia España con un grupo de 87 inmigrantes rescatados en el Mediterráneo, ha pedido a la Armada 87 raciones de comida, agua y medicamentos.
El Open Arms tiene previsto llegar al puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz), donde ha sido autorizado a atracar por el Gobierno, a las 10 de la mañana del próximo jueves 9 de agosto, justo una semana después del rescate, según ha explicado a EFE su portavoz, Laura Lanuza.
La portavoz ha señalado que la travesía se les está haciendo larga tanto a la tripulación y como a los rescatados y que tienen "ganas de llegar".
Lanuza ha explicado que desde este martes el barco va "muy justo de provisiones", por lo que han pedido estas 87 raciones para los rescatados que la ONG espera que la Armada les haga llegar mediante una lancha neumática en breve.
Sobre el combustible, Lanuza ha explicado que en los grandes depósitos del Open Arms hay gasóleo de sobra para llegar a Algeciras y que en el caso de que tuvieran necesidad, la Armada se ha ofrecido a suministrárselo.
A bordo de la nave viajan, además de la tripulación, 87 inmigrantes que fueron rescatados el pasado jueves en el Mediterráneo central, todos hombres y entre los que hay ocho menores, seis de ellos no acompañados por adultos.
Tercera vez que desembarca este verano
Después de que se haga efectivo el desembarco que el Gobierno autorizó al Open Arms, el buque de rescate habrá desembarcado en puertos españoles en tres ocasiones durante este verano con personas rescatadas en aguas del Mediterráneo.
El pasado 4 de julio llegó a Barcelona con 60 migrantes a bordo y el 21 del mismo mes desembarcó en el puerto de Palma a una mujer de Camerún Josefa y a los cadáveres de una mujer y un niño.
Fuentes gubernamentales han asegurado que los rescatados serán atendidos por los profesionales de los servicios especializados que siempre están a pie del desembarco. "Se seguirá el procedimiento habitual como no puede ser de otra manera", han remarcado.
