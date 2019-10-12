Público
El buque Astral, de Open Arms, regresa al Egeo tras rescatar a 40 migrantes

El presidente y fundador de Open Arms, Óscar Camps, lo ha anunciado en un tuit, en el que ha señalado que el Astral, el buque insignia de la organización, ha vuelto al Egeo para una nueva misión.

Open Arms - EUROPA PRESS - Archivo

El barco Astral de la ONG catalana Open Arms, el único que se encuentra en el Mediterráneo Central, ha regresado este sábado al mar Egeo después de haber rescatado esta semana a 40 migrantes que viajaban en una barcaza de madera y que finalmente fueron trasladados a Malta.

El presidente y fundador de Open Arms, Óscar Camps, lo ha anunciado en un tuit, en el que ha señalado que el Astral, el buque insignia de la organización, ha vuelto al Egeo para una nueva misión.

El barco navega ahora entre las islas griegas de Rodas, Samos, Kálimnos, Quíos y Lesbos. El pasado 2 de octubre, Open Arms zarpó del puerto de Nápoles (Italia) para su misión número 67, después de permanecer retenido entre el 22 de agosto y el 21 de septiembre en el puerto de Lampedusa para solucionar las irregularidades técnicas y operativas detectadas en una inspección del Ministerio de Transportes italiano.

