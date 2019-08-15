El Gobierno está dispuesto a asumir una parte de los migrantes que se hacinan en el Open Arms, pero "cuando prospere el esquema europeo que lleva fraguándose desde principios de semana", según asegura El País, citando "hasta tres fuentes gubernamentales". Se trata de un cambio de criterio por "la precaria situación que se vive en cubierta del Open Arms, de bandera española", indica el citado diario.
Es la consecuencia directa de la postura de Moncloa, que accede a participar en el modelo de reparto coordinado por la Comisión Europea para acoger a los 147 migrantes que acoge el barco desde hace ya dos semanas, provenientes de Libia y que fueron rescatados cuando naufragaban en alta mar.
Según El País, "los detalles no están cerrados" pero en términos generales el destino de los migrantes quedaría repartido entre "al menos una decena de Estados miembros", y "España podría acoger algo más del 10%".
Asimismo, las fuentes gubernamentales que cita el mencionado diario insisten en "mantener la máxima discreción sobre los detalles del operativo para no frustrarlo".
Mientras tanto, El barco de la ONG, con 147 migrantes y refugiados a bordo, está ya fondeado en aguas de Italia a pesar del rechazo de Salvini. En estos momentos, espera el permiso para atracar en algún puerto italiano.
