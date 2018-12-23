Un menor somalí, rescatado por el barco de la ONG española Proactiva Open Arms, tuvo que ser evacuado de urgencia a Italia durante la pasada noche por problemas de salud, según informaron este domingo fuentes de la organización.
Al constatar el preocupante estado de salud del menor, que declaró tener 14 años y que presentaba una infección "profunda" en la piel, se solicitó a Italia y a Malta su evacuación, y finalmente se optó por su traslado a la isla italiana de Lampedusa.
Ese destino se decidió debido a la posición del barco humanitario que se está dirigiendo a España con ahora 310 migrantes, que fueron rescatados el pasado viernes. En el grupo de socorridos, que al principio eran 313, se encontraban también un recién nacido y su madre, quienes fueron evacuados ayer a Malta.
La Guardia Costera italiana envió este domingo una de sus lanchas para la evacuación del menor enfermo, "que sufría una profunda infección en la piel de la cara y con evolución muy agresiva", según las fuentes.
El barco de la ONG española se dirige tras la autorización del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez a aguas españolas sin que por el momento se haya autorizado el desembarco en ningún puerto.
Mientras otro barco de la ONG partió desde el puerto de Badalona (España) al encuentro de la embarcación para llevarles mantas, comidas y medicamentos.
"La noche ha sido tranquila, pero las condiciones meteorológicas empiezan a ser mas adversas y el mar está más crecido, aunque de momento lo sobrellevamos bien. Hemos repartido comida esta mañana y quizá ya mañana podrá llegar el barco Astral para traernos provisiones y seguiremos cuidando de estas personas a bordo", explicó en un vídeo enviado a EFE el jefe de misión, Gerard Canals.
El ministro del Interior, Matteo Salvini, negó la llegada del barco español a puertos italianos y hoy volvió a hacer lo mismo con la embarcación de la ONG Sea Watch que ayer rescató a 33 inmigrantes frente a las costas de Libia.
"Nuestra respuesta no cambia. Los puertos italianos están cerrados. Stop al tráfico de seres humanos", dijo Salvini en una declaración a los medios.
