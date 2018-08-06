Público
Público

Open Arms El Gobierno autoriza al Open Arms a desembarcar en el puerto de Algeciras a los 87 migrantes rescatados

El barco de la ONG llegará al previsiblemente este martes 7 de agosto al puerto andaluz, donde el dispositivo de recepción "está preparado"

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Migrantes en el barco de Open Arms este lunes. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Migrantes en el barco de Open Arms este lunes. REUTERS/Juan Medina

El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez ha autorizado a buque Open Arms a desembarcar en el puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz) con los 87 inmigrantes y refugiados que rescató el pasado jueves en aguas del Mediterráneo central, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes gubernamentales.

Estas mismas fuentes han precisado que el barco de la ONG Proactiva Open Arms llegará al previsiblemente este martes 7 de agosto al puerto andaluz, donde el dispositivo de recepción "está preparado". En estos casos, lo primero que se ofrece a los pasajeros es atención médica y sanitaria.

El buque contactó recientemente con el Centro de Coordinación de Salvamento Marítimo español, que es el que estaba gestionando el desembarque en puerto seguro. Tras unas horas, la Marina Mercante española ha contactado con el barco para comunicarle la autorización a acceder al de Algeciras y coordinar la llegada, han agregado fuentes del Gobierno.

"A menos de 24h de llegar a costas españolas, seguimos sin puerto donde desembarcar. Después de huir de países de infierno, jugarse la vida y 4 días de travesía a bordo, ¿ahora qué?¿qué les decimos? Sólo somos socorristas en un barco de salvamento que les salvamos la vida", había publicado Proactiva Open Arms antes de conocer la decisión de España.

Poco antes de conocerse la noticia de la autorización a desembarcar en puerto español, la ministra de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Magdalena Valerio, aseguró que España respetaría las leyes internacionales y acogería al buque de bandera española. "Que no se preocupen las personas que van en el buque que tendrán puerto de acogida en este país", anticipó en una rueda de prensa tras la conferencia sectorial de inmigración.

Etiquetas