Italia ha autorizado al Open Arms a evacuar solo a cinco migrantes y a sus acompañantes por motivos psicológicos. La organización ha precisado que se trata de tres adultos y dos niños con sus acompañantes.
Asimismo, la ONG ha explicado que miembros de la Guardia di Finanza, de la Guardia Costera italiana y un equipo médico oficial han subido esta mañana a la embarcación para analizar la documentación de la nave y los informes médicos en los que se basa para pedir el desembarco de los 147 rescatados.
#UPDATE— Open Arms (@openarms_fund) August 15, 2019
Acaban de ser evacuadas y ya están en Lampedusa. #PuertoSeguroYa https://t.co/rfYdqR1GPq
(Habrá ampliación)
