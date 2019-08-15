Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Open Arms Italia autoriza al Open Arms a evacuar solo a nueve migrantes por motivos psicológicos

La organización ha precisado que se trata de tres adultos y dos niños con sus acompañantes. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
15/08/2019. El Open Arms frente a las costas de Lampedusa. / EFE

El Open Arms frente a las costas de Lampedusa. / EFE

Italia ha autorizado al Open Arms a evacuar solo a cinco migrantes y a sus acompañantes por motivos psicológicos. La organización ha precisado que se trata de tres adultos y dos niños con sus acompañantes.

Asimismo, la ONG ha explicado que miembros de la Guardia di Finanza, de la Guardia Costera italiana y un equipo médico oficial han subido esta mañana a la embarcación para analizar la documentación de la nave y los informes médicos en los que se basa para pedir el desembarco de los 147 rescatados.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad