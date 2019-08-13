La ONG española Open Arms recibe la autorización de Malta para evacuar a un bebé, que sufre dificultades respiratorias, y su familia. Enviará un helicóptero al Open Arms tras la petición de la ONG. En total cuatro migrantes van a ser evacuados, pero insisten en la necesidad de que algún país europeo le autorice un puerto para desembarcar a los otros 147 migrantes que lleva a bordo de su barco.
La embarcación se encuentra a unas 29 millas de las costas de la isla de Lampedusa (sur de Italia) desde hace doce días y ha advertido de que en las próximas horas se espera un empeoramiento de las condiciones meteorológicas, con fuertes ráfagas de viento y un aumento del oleaje.
La ONG ha solicitado a la embajada española en Malta asilo para 31 menores que se encuentran a bordo, aunque el ministro de Fomento en funciones de España, José Luis Ábalos, ha asegurado que el capitán "no tiene capacidad jurídica" para hacerlo.
🔴#UPDATE— Open Arms (@openarms_fund) August 13, 2019
Autorizada la evacuación del bebé con necesidad de atención médica especializada y su familia, un total de 4 personas. Todo apunta a que se realizará en las próximas horas.#PuertoSeguroYa https://t.co/wyr7Hwu9ta
El Gobierno de Italia y de Malta mantienen sus puertos cerrados a las organizaciones humanitarias con rescatados a bordo y el ministro del Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, ya ha comunicado a la ONG que será multada si entra en aguas territoriales del país.
En España, la ciudad de Valencia se ha ofrecido a recibir la embarcación y la comunidad de Extremadura a colaborar en la acogida de los migrantes, pero la portavoz del Gobierno español, Isabel Celaá, ha afirmado que el barco debería conducir a los salvados al puerto seguro más cercano, que en este momento está en Italia.
Además del Open Arms, en el Mediterráneo también espera un puerto el barco humanitario Ocean Viking, de las ONG Médicos Sin Fronteras y SOS Mediterranée, con 356 inmigrantes a bordo.
Por lo tanto, actualmente hay más de 500 socorridos que se encuentran bloqueados en el Mediterráneo central, mientras los países europeos siguen sin darles una solución.
