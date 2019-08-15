Público
Open Arms Richard Gere dice que habló con Sánchez desde el Open Arms: "Entiende la situación como algo político"

"Tuvimos una larga conversación y yo seguía reiterando cuánto creía en su buena voluntad y su sensibilidad, pero él seguía viendo esto desde un punto de vista político, no desde el punto de vista humanitario", explica el actor en una entrevista.

10/08/2019.- Fotografía facilitada por Open Arms del actor estadounidense Richard Gere durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida en Lampedusa. / EFE

Fotografía facilitada por Open Arms del actor estadounidense Richard Gere durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida en Lampedusa. / EFE

El actor estadounidense Richard Gere ha asegurado este jueves que habló con el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedo Sánchez, desde el Open Arms y ha indicado sobre el mandatario español: "Tengo admiración por él como ser humano, es muy positivo y optimista como líder español. También es un político y entiende la situación como algo político".

En una entrevista de la Cadena Ser, el actor ha explicado que la situación del Open Arms es una crisis política y humanitaria, "pero primero la humanitaria", por lo que ha defendido atender primero la emergencia de ayudar a los 147 migrantes a bordo y después desarrollar una estrategia para solucionar el problema político, según ha expresado.

Sobre la conversación con Sánchez desde el barco, ha detallado: "Tuvimos una larga conversación y yo seguía reiterando cuánto creía en su buena voluntad y su sensibilidad, pero él seguía viendo esto desde un punto de vista político, no desde el punto de vista humanitario".

Ha pedido que los ciudadanos soliciten a los líderes políticos que ayuden a los migrantes en el Mediterráneo y que se alcance una solución racional, y ha alertado: "Si los corazones de la gente están cerrados, envenenados por los Salvini y los Trump del mundo, no pasará nada".

También ha lamentado que la noche del miércoles barcos del gobierno italiano "trataron de prohibir el paso del Open Arms" y que le dijeron al capitán que no se les permitía pasar, a pesar de la decisión judicial que le permitía entrar en aguas italianas.

El barco de la ONG Open Arms, con 147 refugiados a bordo, ha entrado este jueves por la mañana en aguas italianas y está fondeado frente a la isla italiana de Lampedusa. 

Gere (Filadelfia, 1949) subió el pasado viernes al Open Arms acompañado del fundador de la ONG, Óscar Camps, y repartió comida a la tripulación y a los migrantes.

