Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Violencia machista La Ópera de Los Ángeles investigará a Plácido Domingo por las acusaciones de acoso sexual

La institución asegura en un comunicado que "contratará asesoramiento externo para investigar las preocupantes acusaciones" sobre su director general desde 2003.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
17/5/2018 Fotografía de archivo del tenor Plácido Domingo. / EFE

Fotografía de archivo del tenor Plácido Domingo. / EFE

La Ópera de Los Ángeles (LA Opera) ha anunciado este martes que abrirá una investigación a Plácido Domingo, director general de esta institución desde 2003, por las acusaciones de presunto acoso sexual desveladas el lunes en su contra.

"La Ópera de Los Ángeles tiene robustas políticas de recursos humanos y procedimientos en vigor. De acuerdo con esas políticas, LA Opera contratará asesoramiento externo para investigar las preocupantes acusaciones sobre Plácido Domingo", ha dicho la compañía en un comunicado.

"Plácido Domingo ha sido una dinámica fuerza creativa en la vida de LA Opera y la cultura artística de Los Ángeles durante más de tres décadas. No obstante, estamos comprometidos a hacer todo lo que podamos para favorecer un entorno profesional y colaborativo donde todos nuestros empleados y artistas se sientan igualmente cómodos, valorados y respetados", ha añadido la nota.

El tenor español ha sido acusado por ocho cantantes y una bailarina por presunto acoso sexual, según un reportaje de la agencia The Associated Press publicado el lunes. Acusaciones que el tenor desmiente alegando que son "inexactas" y que las reglas actuales son "muy diferentes" a las pasadas. "Las acusaciones de estas personas anónimas que datan de hasta treinta años son profundamente preocupantes y, tal y como se presentan, inexactas", explicaba el músico a través de un comunicado.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad