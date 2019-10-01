Público
Ópera de València Muere Helga Schmidt, la primera intendente del Palau de Les Arts

La impulsora de la Ópera de València había sido destituida en el año 2015 por una presunta malversación. La Fiscalía Anticorrupción le pedía una pena de siete años y medio de prisión. 

05/12/2017 - Helga Schmidt. / EUROPA PRESS

Helga Schmidt, quien fue la primera intendente del Palau de Les Arts y la máxima responsable de la ópera valenciana durante 15 años, falleció el pasado 25 de septiembre a sus 78 años a causa de una enfermedad en su domicilio de Piamonte (Italia). 

La responsable del Palacio de las Artes Reina Sofía había sido destituida en el año 2015 por una presunta malversación. La Fiscalía Anticorrupción le pedía una pena de siete años y medio de prisión por malversar fondos en el coliseo que dirigió, por un delito de prevaricación y otro de falsedad en documento mercantil.  

Por estos hechos, la exdirigente del Palau de les Arts tenía que haber declarado como acusada ante el juez el próximo 4 de noviembre, según el Levante, y aclarar el presunto desvío de 674.750 euros de fondos públicos en la Fundación del Palacio de las Artes Reina Sofía. 

En esta causa también fueron procesados por delitos de prevaricación, malversación de caudales y falsedad documental Ernesto Moreno (exdirector financiero), Joaquín Maldonado (empresario), José Antonio Noguera (abogado) y Pablo Broseta, excónsul de Francia en València y administrador de una sociedad que supuestamente intermediaba en las contrataciones.

