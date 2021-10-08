Estás leyendo: La DGT prevé más de siete millones de desplazamientos por carretera durante el puente del Pilar

Tráfico contará para este dispositivo especial con 780 radares fijos, 545 móviles de control de calidad y 15 furgonetas camufladas para vigilar el uso del móvil y del cinturón de seguridad.

Un agente de la Guardia Civil durante los controles para la operación salida del puente del Pilar. GUARDIA CIVIL / TWITTER

La Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) prevé 7.250.000 desplazamientos por las carreteras españolas durante el puente del 12 de octubre, el primero sin apenas restricciones por la pandemia.

El dispositivo especial, para el que la DGT ha organizado la instalación de carriles reversibles y adicionales con conos en las horas de mayor afluencia circulatoria y el establecimiento de itinerarios alternativos, comenzará a las 15.00 horas de este viernes y finalizará en la medianoche del martes 12, festividad del Pilar.

Tráfico explica en un comunicado que contará con 780 radares fijos, 545 móviles de control de calidad y 15 furgonetas camufladas para vigilar el uso del móvil y del cinturón de seguridad.

Además, dispondrá de 13 helicópteros, 30 drones y 216 cámaras para mantener la vigilancia por aire. Este viernes por la tarde, especialmente entre las 16.00 y las 22.00 horas, se prevé una mayor afluencia en las carreteras de salida de las ciudades.

El martes 12, sin embargo, se espera el mayor número de regresos de aquellos que han disfrutado de los días festivos. El lunes, al tratarse de un día laborable, se producirán los movimientos habituales de entrada y salida de los grandes núcleos urbanos.

La DGT aconseja a los conductores que salgan durante el puente que tengan precaución con la lluvia, la niebla o el hielo que puedan encontrar en la carretera con la bajada de temperaturas.

