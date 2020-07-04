Estás leyendo: Tráfico intenso en la salida de las principales capitales en el segundo día de la operación salida

Las carreteras españolas, sobre todo en dirección a las playas del norte, de Catalunya y de Cádiz, registran retenciones con paradas intermitentes y tráfico intenso.

Tráfico de coches en la carretera / Pixabay
El segundo día de la operación salida de vacaciones de julio transcurre con tráfico intenso en las carreteras de las principales capitales españolas, como Madrid, Barcelona y Sevilla, al tiempo que anoche se produjo un fallecido por atropello en La Rioja.

Según ha informado la DGT a Efe, hasta el mediodía las carreteras españolas, sobre todo en dirección a las playas del norte, de Catalunya y de Cádiz, registran retenciones con paradas intermitentes y tráfico intenso.

La primera operación salida de vacaciones de este año empezó el viernes 3 a las 15.00 horas y finalizará en la medianoche del domingo al lunes. 

La DGT ha informado que este año no se ha realizado una estimación de los desplazamientos de vehículos ante la situación provocada por la pandemia de la covid-19.

Este verano, para facilitar la movilidad en carretera se ha puesto señalización dinámica a través de 2.200 paneles de mensaje de las principales variables del tráfico y existen 1.324 puntos de control de velocidad, de ellos, 548 radares móviles, 12 helicópteros y 764 puntos fijos de control de velocidad.

