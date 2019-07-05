Dos operarios de una grúa han fallecido este viernes al caer esta por un barranco de unos 40 metros por un corrimiento de tierras en la ladera de una montaña en Aras de los Olmos (Valencia), según ha informado el Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias de la Generalitat Valenciana. El equipo SAMU desplazado al lugar para atender a los trabajadores ha confirmado la muerte de estos dos varones, que trabajaban en obras de apuntalamiento de la carretera CV-363.
La grúa con los dos operarios dentro ha caído por un barranco de unos 40 metros como consecuencia de un corrimiento de tierras en la ladera de una montaña, sobre las 11.25 horas, y al lugar se han desplazado dos helicópteros y grupos especiales de rescate en altura.
Al lugar han acudido también dos helicópteros de la Generalitat, dos dotaciones de bomberos, una unidad de bomberos forestales de la Generalitat, una autobomba y un capataz coordinador para atender a los operarios, según el Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias de la Generalitat. El CICU ha movilizado un vehículo de Soporte Vital Básico, otro del SAMU y un helicóptero medicalizado de la Generalitat.
Se han movilizado también medios de Aragón al ocurrir el accidente en el límite autonómico, y el Consorcio de Bomberos de Valencia ha enviado a voluntarios de Titaguas y L'Eliana y el grupo de rescate en altura (GERA). Los medios sanitarios terrestres enviados al lugar se han retirado al haberse confirmado la muerte de los operarios.
