Ordenan detener al expresidente de la federación afgana de fútbol por abusos

Las autoridades afganas ordenaron este domingo la detención del expresidente de la Federación de Fútbol de Afganistán (AFF), Keramuddin Karim, investigado por las acusaciones de abusos sexuales realizadas por varias jugadoras de la nación asiática, un día después de que la FIFA anunciase su suspensión a perpetuidad.
Karim está siendo investigado desde hace meses por las autoridades afganas tras haber sido acusado por jugadoras del equipo nacional femenino de agresión sexual.
"La Fiscalía General afgana (AGO) ha emitido una orden de arresto contra el expresidente de la federación de fútbol, Karim, después de que éste rechazase varias citaciones de comparecencia para continuar con la investigación", afirmó a Efe un portavoz de la fiscalía, Jamshid Rasouli.
La fuente afirmó que han pedido al Ministerio del Interior que Karim sea detenido "lo más pronto posible". El Gobierno afgano suspendió al expresidente y a otros cuatro miembros de la directiva de la AFF en diciembre de 2018 después de que saliesen a la luz las acusaciones de las jugadoras.
Karim y sus compañeros abusaron física y mentalmente de las jugadoras entre 2013 y 2018, denunciaron. La orden de arresto llega un día después de que la FIFA considerase a Karim culpable de infringir el Código de Ética en su artículo 23 (protección de la integridad física y mental) y en el 25 (abuso de posición) y le suspende de por vida de toda actividad relacionada con el fútbol, ya sea administrativa, deportiva o cualquier otra, tanto en el ámbito nacional como en el internacional.
El fútbol es junto al críquet uno de los deportes preferidos de los afganos, pero se ha expandido en los últimos 17 años después de que el régimen de los talibanes -que prohibieron completamente los deportes femeninos- colapsase a causa de la invasión estadounidense.
