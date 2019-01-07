Organizaciones feministas de toda España denuncian a Vox por negar la violencia machista

Organizaciones feministas de la Comunitat Valenciana se han sumado al manifiesto impulsado a nivel nacional para denunciar el "uso del negacionismo de la violencia machista y la mentira como estrategia electoral por parte de la extrema derecha organizada entorno a Vox".
Unas 60 organizaciones feministas de todo el estado difundirán, el próximo 9 de enero, dicho manifiesto conjunto, en el que también critican "la exigencia de este partido de derogar la Ley Orgánica de Medidas de Protección Integral contra la Violencia de Género", informa el colectivo feminista en un comunicado.
Las organizaciones firmantes del documento advierten asimismo de que no van a consentir un "retroceso" en los derechos de las mujeres, y recuerdan que "el movimiento feminista es imparable y este ''partido de la mentira y contra las mujeres nos va a tener de frente".
"Después de un año 2018 que nos ha dejado un 8M multitudinario e histórico, por el masivo apoyo al movimiento feminista y a sus reivindicaciones, asistimos a una respuesta reaccionaria y perversa de la extrema derecha, que se atreve a negar la realidad evidente de la desigualdad de género y de la violencia machista", lamentan.
A su juicio, se trata de "una respuesta organizada bajo las siglas de Vox que, de manera explícita, reivindica y defiende el patriarcado como sistema y para ello hace uso de la mentira, practicando, como hizo Goebbels en su momento", un ejercicio "nada inocente, de repetición de ideas absolutamente falsas con el fin de sembrar la duda, confundir y desacreditar las ideas feministas".
